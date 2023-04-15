War 2: Ayan Mukerji becomes second highest-paid YRF director, charges ₹32 crore to direct Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR in the film

The renowned filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is reportedly directing the highly-anticipated YRF Spy Universe Film, War 2, with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in the lead roles.

Mukerji's departure from Dharma Productions has been the talk of the town lately, with offers pouring in from various production houses.

However, the director ultimately decided to helm the mega YRF project and dive headfirst into the world of espionage.

Here's why Aditya Chopra chose Ayan Mukherji

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mukerji's work on Brahmastra caught the eye of Aditya Chopra, who wasted no time in approaching the talented director.

Sources told the portal, "After watching Brahmastra, Aditya Chopra realised that Ayan has the ability to direct a stylish action film. He quickly offered War 2 and Ayan was more than happy to be a part of the YRF universe. In fact, he seems excited to be groomed by the best in business.”

Ayan receives the hefty ammount

Mukerji's association with YRF has already begun on a lucrative note, as he has signed a contract worth a whopping amount of Rs. 32 crores to direct the spy thriller.

The film is expected to commence production in November, and Mukerji aims to wrap it up within a year. With War 2, the director is all set to join the ranks of the highest-paid directors at YRF, right after Siddharth Anand.

About the film

What's more, War 2 is touted to be a continuation of episodes post Tiger 3 and will eventually lead to the much-awaited face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.

The film is set to release by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and will mark the sixth instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, which includes hit films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

At YRF, Mukerji will have access to the best technicians from the West, who will no doubt help him bring his vision to life in grand style. Fans of the franchise and the director alike are eagerly anticipating the release of War 2, which promises to be a thrilling addition to the already impressive YRF Spy Universe."