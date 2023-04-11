 War 2: Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda were NOT approached before Jr NTR; Here’s the truth
The character has been crafted to embody NTR Jr.'s unique qualities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
War 2 Speculations | Photo File

Bollywood's leading production house, Yash Raj Films, is sparking a flurry of excitement in the world of Bollywood with its forthcoming addition to its Spy Universe.

As rumours circulated last week that NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan would be joining forces for War 2, directed by the illustrious Ayan Mukerji, fans were elated at the prospect. However, sources close to the production house have now confirmed that these reports are erroneous.

The role is specifically designed for Jr. NTR

According to a statement by a trade source, NTR Jr. was the first and only choice for the role, which was specifically written with the actor in mind.

The character has been crafted to embody NTR Jr.'s unique qualities, and the plot revolves around a showdown between two titans of the Indian film industry - Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The idea is to pay tribute to both actors, celebrating their individual personas on-screen.

Talks with NTR Jr. have been ongoing for the last five months, culminating in the confirmation of his role at the end of March. It was only in the event of NTR Jr. declining the offer that the team would have considered other actors, preferably from Bollywood.

However, the way the plot and characters have been conceived, both Hrithik and NTR Jr. fit the bill perfectly for the lead roles.

Ayan Mukherji to direct the film

Ayan Mukerji had previously hinted at the possibility of directing War 2 through an enigmatic post on his Instagram account, leaving fans speculating about the movie's title and cast.

The original War movie, released in 2019, chronicled the story of an Indian soldier (played by Hrithik Roshan) tasked with taking down his former mentor.

As the two men engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, the tension escalates into a fierce and action-packed combat, making for an electrifying cinematic experience.

With the addition of NTR Jr. to the mix, War 2 promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of espionage movies and high-octane action alike.

