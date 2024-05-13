Did Uorfi Javed Go Bald? Actress Shocks Fans With Shaved Head Look (PHOTO)

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi, surely knows how to make heads turn. Yet again, she has managed to hit the headlines after she shared a picture of herself with a shaved head look.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, she added a bald head emoji.

Check out photo:

As soon as the photo was shared online, several netizens expressed their astonishment in the comments section, while some speculated that it might be a filter and that Uorfi hadn't actually shaved her head.

Tanuj Virwani, who is hosting Splitsvilla 15 commented, "Wtffff woahhhhh did u actually do this !!!!" While another commented, "Bata do yeh filter h plz."

Another user wrote, "Filter hai na urfi." "Ya to filter ha darling 😂pagal bana diya," commented a netizen.

Take a look at the comments:

On the work front, Uorfi has appeared in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Currently, she is seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 as the mischief-maker.

She also announced her new show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. It will be based on her life and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. The release date is yet to be announced.