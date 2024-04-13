Uorfi Javed Wears 100 Kg-Gown, Travels By Tempo In Mumbai: 'Took 2-3 Months To Make The Outfit' (VIDEO)

Uorfi Javed is known for her unique and quirky fashion. She is the best to turn heads with her impeccable style, and yet again, she shocked the netizens as she stepped out in Mumbai wearing a 100-kg gown.

In the video, Uorfi was seen stepping out of a tempo with her heavy gown. Her team members were also seen helping her. She revealed that it took 2-3 months to make the entire outfit, and it was made by 10–11 people.

Check out the video:

"Koi red carpet bulata nahi, toh maine khud bana liye," Uorfi said in the video.

A few days ago, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on Prime Video. It will be based on her life and is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Uorfi told host Karan Johar, "A lot of people were suggesting me a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, but I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, I should do a reality show on my own life."



Uorfi will also be making her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She is also seen in Splitsvilla X5 as a mischief-maker.