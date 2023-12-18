Uorfi Javed's Instagram Account Suspended Again, Actress Expresses Frustration: 'Every Time I Post Something...'

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed's Instagram account has been suspended again as she did not follow the community guidelines. However, this is not the first time that the actress is facing issue with her account. On December 3, Uorfi had shared a post to inform her followers that her account was suspended.

Now, Uorfi expressed her frustration over the frequent suspension of her Instagram account and penned a strong worded note.

"How my 2023 looked liked 🪄 My account is facing major glitches, got dectivated theice in a week, my account status shows error and other professional dashboards shows error, everyday I get a notification that my post has violated guidelines and then again it’ll be reposted again, (I receive the same notification for the same post everyday again and again)," Uorfi wrote and shared screenshots of the messages she received from Instagram.

Uorfi added, "Every time I post something the number of followers will go down significantly then increase again c then again go down. It’s like a roller coaster (this account) Idk what to feel and how to react."

Earlier this month, within a few minutes of sharing that her account was suspended, Uorfi shared another screenshot in which a message from Instagram stated that her account was disabled "by mistake".

An Instagram account can be suspended if it is found sharing content that violates the platform's guidelines. These guidelines cover various prohibitions, including nudity, self-harm, hate speech, and other reasons. Instagram has established these rules to maintain a safe and positive community for its users. Violations may lead to consequences such as content removal, warnings, temporary account suspension, or, in more serious cases, permanent account suspension.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.