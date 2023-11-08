Uorfi Javed Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple After Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Her (PHOTOS)

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. On Wednesday (November 8), the fashionista shared several pictures and a video to give a glimpse of her visit. Uorfi was accompanied by her sister Dolly Javed.

In the visuals, Uorfi is seen wearing a pink ethnic suit. She covered her head with a dupatta. One of the photos shows her posing with folded hands in front of the temple. She also shared a picture of kada prasad.

Uorfi's sister Dolly wore an off-white outfit. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera. "Waheguru," Uorfi captioned her post. Take a look:

FIR against Uorfi Javed

On November 3, the Mumbai Police issued a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to Uorfi's fake arrest video that went viral on social media. The police also registered a criminal case against those involved in the video. It also said that the fake police inspector from the video has been arrested.

"One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC," the post read.

It further read, "While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck"

The FIR was filed after a video of Uorfi went viral in which in which she was being arrested by two women dressed as police officers. She was seen taken into a vehicle by the women. The video sparked concerns over Uorfi's arrest. However, the actress later revealed that it was a promotional stunt.

Earlier too, several complaints and FIRs have been lodged against the actress for her choice of clothes and for "obscene acts in public and on social media".

However, Uorfi remains unfazed by the hate and she has time and again stated that she will continue dressing up as she likes and that she will not be bogged down by trolls.