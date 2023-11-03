 ‘… For Cheap Publicity’: FIR Against Uorfi Javed Over Misusing Mumbai Police Uniform & Insignia In Viral Video, Fake Inspector Arrested
Earlier in the day, a video of Uorfi being arrested by two women dressed as police officers went viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Police issued a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to Uorfi Javed's fake arrest video that went viral on social media on Friday. The police said it registered a criminal case against those involved in the video. It also said that the fake police inspector from the video has been arrested.

"One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused," Mumbai Police said in the post.

"However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," the post added.

Earlier in the day, a video of Uorfi being arrested by two women dressed as police officers went viral. In the video, Uorfi can be seen wearing a halter neck, backless top as the women tell her she was being arrested for her bold choices of dresses. She was seen taken into a vehicle by the women. The video sparked concerns over Uorfi's arrest.

article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

