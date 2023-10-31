Uorfi Javed Gets Death Threats For Dressing Up As Rajpal Yadav's Chhota Pandit, Shares Screenshots

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently claimed that she received several death threats after she uploaded photos and videos of herself dressed up as Chhota Pandit, a character which was played by actor Rajpal Yadav in the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Uorfi took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share screenshots of the messages which she received from people after she shared the post.

In one of the screenshots, a man can be seen to have mailed Uorfi that it wouldn't take him long to end her life if she did not delete the post.

I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash :/ pic.twitter.com/pOl9FvTYzT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) October 30, 2023

Another man e-mailed the actress that she will be shot dead in the middle of the road for insulting Hindu religion.

Along with the screenshots, Uorfi also shared a picture of herself dressed up as Chhota Pandit, and a photo of Rajpal Yadav himself dressed up as the character.

"I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash," she wrote.

The actress is yet to say if she will take any action against the threats.

Police complaints against Uorfi

This is not the first time that the actress has received threats or hate for her sartorial choices. Uorfi is often seen grabbing eyeballs with her quirky and out-of-the-box fashion choices.

A few days ago, she was seen visiting the Bandra police station in Mumbai after a complaint was filed against her for wearing "objectionable outfits" in public.

Earlier too, several complaints and FIRs have been lodged against the actress for clothes and for "obscene acts in public and social media".

However, Uorfi remains unfazed by the hate and she has time and again stated that she will continue dressing up as she likes and that she will not be bogged down by trolls.

