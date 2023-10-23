 Uorfi Javed Visits Bandra Police Station In A Revealing Outfit After Complaint Over Her 'Objectionable Clothes' (WATCH)
Soon after Uorfi Javed's video surfaced, netizens slammed her choice of outfit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed visited Bandra police station on Monday (October 23) after a complaint was filed against her for wearing 'objectionable' outfits at public places.

Earlier today, the fashionista was spotted outside the police station in a bold and revealing outfit. She wore an extreme cut-out jeans and a peach t-shirt. What caught out attention was Uorfi's oversized blazer which also had a message for haters.

"Don ko pakadna.." read the note at the back side of her jacket. Soon after Uorfi's video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, netizens slammed her for her choice of outfit once again.

"How cheap...all this...police station should not have allowed her in such cheap clothes," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Ek common aadmi Cap lagakar ya lose t-shirt ya Tone Jeans par chala jaye tou 307 lag jaata... Shame on the police not on her."

Take a look at Uorfi's video here:

Police complaint against Uorfi

A couple of days back, it was reported that a police complaint has been filed against Uorfi for her choice of clothing at Bandra police station.

It may be noted that this is not the first time a police complaint has been filed against Uorfi. In December 2022, a complaint was filed against her for 'obscene acts in public and social media'.

In January 2023, another complaint was filed against Uorfi for her 'objectionable' clothes. According to media reports, the actress was also questioned for nearly two hours at Amboli police station.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.

