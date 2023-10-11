Uorfi Javed 'Literally' Grabs Eyeballs With Latest Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed stepped out in what has to be her quirkiest outfit till date
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress 'literally' grabbed eyeballs with her outfit on Wednesday
She was seen wearing an oversized colourful suit with eyes propped up on it
She was seen sporting bangs and a long braid along with it
Uorfi also interacted with the paparazzi as they quizzed her about the outfit
Just when netizens thought Uorfi couldn't go any further with her OTT outfits, she made sure to prove them wrong
Love her, hate, her, but one can surely not ignore Uorfi, and the actress makes sure to steal the spotlight wherever she goes
Thanks For Reading!