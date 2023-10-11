Uorfi Javed 'Literally' Grabs Eyeballs With Latest Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed stepped out in what has to be her quirkiest outfit till date

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress 'literally' grabbed eyeballs with her outfit on Wednesday

She was seen wearing an oversized colourful suit with eyes propped up on it

She was seen sporting bangs and a long braid along with it

Uorfi also interacted with the paparazzi as they quizzed her about the outfit

Just when netizens thought Uorfi couldn't go any further with her OTT outfits, she made sure to prove them wrong

Love her, hate, her, but one can surely not ignore Uorfi, and the actress makes sure to steal the spotlight wherever she goes

