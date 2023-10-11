Sonam Kapoor Amps Up Her Airport With ₹9.4 Lakh Hermes Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As usual, the actress made heads turn with her stylish appearance at the airport

Sonam opted for a white anarkali and completed her look with a shawl

The fashionista carried a Hermès Kelly Sellier Epsom bag with gold hardware. Reportedly, the cost of the bag is Rs 9.4 lakh

Sonam accesorised her look with pearl earrings and black sunglasses. She tied her hair in a bun

Sonam was all smiles as she waited and posed for the paps at the airport

Sonam is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood as she often experiments with different looks

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film Blind which released on an OTT platform

The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet

