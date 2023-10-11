Sonam Kapoor Amps Up Her Airport With ₹9.4 Lakh Hermes Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As usual, the actress made heads turn with her stylish appearance at the airport
Sonam opted for a white anarkali and completed her look with a shawl
The fashionista carried a Hermès Kelly Sellier Epsom bag with gold hardware. Reportedly, the cost of the bag is Rs 9.4 lakh
Sonam accesorised her look with pearl earrings and black sunglasses. She tied her hair in a bun
Sonam was all smiles as she waited and posed for the paps at the airport
Sonam is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood as she often experiments with different looks
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film Blind which released on an OTT platform
The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet
