Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In ₹1.7 Lakh Dress; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared several photos on Instagram and she has once again proved that she is a fashion icon

Sonam recently attended an event in Mumbai as a key note speaker

For the event, Sonam opted for an easy breezy multicoloured flared dress which reportedly costs Rs 1.7 lakh

The pink and blue silk outfit featured puffy sleeves, boat neckline and quirky prints

Sonam completed her look with a black waist belt and stilettos. She amped up a look with a mini handbag

Sonam is widely recognised for her impeccable sense of fashion and style

The actress is considered a trendsetter in the Indian fashion industry. Sonam often takes risks with her fashion choices and is not afraid to push boundaries

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind which released on an OTT platform

A couple of days back, she was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to promote Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's film Thank You For Coming

