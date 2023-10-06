List Of Bollywood Celebs Named In Mahadev App Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor To Sunny Leone

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon several celebrities to record their statement in the Mahadev Book betting app case. Take a look at the celebs:
Ranbir Kapoor, who endorsed the app, was asked to appear before the ED on October6. However, he has sought time of two weeks
ANI
On October 5, Shraddha Kapoor was also summoned by the ED in the Mahadev app betting case
ANI
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will also be questioned by the investigating agency
ANI
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will be interrogated in the capacity of a witness in the case
ANI
Actress Huma Qureshi has also been officially summoned by the ED as she was involved in promoting the app
ANI
Actor Boman Irani, who has been a part of several successful films over the years, is likely to be questioned
ANI
Actress-model Urvashi Rautela is also likely to be questioned in the case
ANI
Ameesha Patel, who is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2, has also reportedly promoted the controversial app
ANI
A video of singer Guru Randhawa has surfaced in which he is seen endorsing the app. However, he has not been summoned by the ED
ANI
Several celebrities like Tiger Shroff and Sunny Leone had performed at the lavish wedding of the company's promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in UAE
Other celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Bharti Singh, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Ali Asgar, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Elli Avram,Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kriti Kharbanda and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also performed at the wedding
