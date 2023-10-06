Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Grace Dono's Star-Studded Red Carpet Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
It was a star-studded red carpet affair as family and friends graced the grand premiere of Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Deol is surely a proud father as his younger son marks his big screen debut in the film
Rajveer and Paloma are joined by director Avnish Barjatya and veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya
While Rajveer stars as Dev, Paloma plays Meghna in the film
Paloma poses with mom and actor Poonam Dhillon and brother Anmol
Aamir Khan graces the occasion in a simple tee paired with denims
Salman Khan brings his trademark swagger to the red carpet. And boy, that bracelet!
Can we hear you scream Amar Prem? The Andaz Apna Apna duo have a sweet reunion as Aamir's son Junaid joins them for a picture
Salman makes for a great picture with his mentor and friend Sooraj. The duo have worked together in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol is joined by wife Tanya and son Aryaman at the premiere
Abhay Deol's unfailing dimples and charm can leave us weak in the knees
If only Anupam Kher can share the secret of his youth with us
Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada brings his green company to the red carpet
Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff and fashion designer Anna Singh pose together
Padmini Kolhapure exudes grace and elegance at the event
Armaan Malik charms the paps with his windmill-inspired printed shirt
Neil Nitin Mukesh attends the premiere with wife Rukmini Sahay
Shriya Saran graced the premiere in a classic white shirt paired with a metallic skirt
Avantika Dassani shines in a purple wrap dress
Tanisha Santoshi keeps it simple in classic white and denims combo
Farrey actor Alizeh Agnihotri attends the premiere with parents Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan
Iulia Vantur strikes a classic statement in an all-black ensemble
Host and actor Vishal Malhotra was spotted in public after a long time
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra ditches casuals for a statement club shirt
Producer and TIPS head Kumar Taurani was also spotted at the premiere
