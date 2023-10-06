Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Grace Dono's Star-Studded Red Carpet Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023

It was a star-studded red carpet affair as family and friends graced the grand premiere of Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Deol is surely a proud father as his younger son marks his big screen debut in the film

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rajveer and Paloma are joined by director Avnish Barjatya and veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya

Photos by Varinder Chawla

While Rajveer stars as Dev, Paloma plays Meghna in the film

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Paloma poses with mom and actor Poonam Dhillon and brother Anmol

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan graces the occasion in a simple tee paired with denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan brings his trademark swagger to the red carpet. And boy, that bracelet!

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Can we hear you scream Amar Prem? The Andaz Apna Apna duo have a sweet reunion as Aamir's son Junaid joins them for a picture

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Salman makes for a great picture with his mentor and friend Sooraj. The duo have worked together in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol is joined by wife Tanya and son Aryaman at the premiere

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Abhay Deol's unfailing dimples and charm can leave us weak in the knees

Photos by Varinder Chawla

If only Anupam Kher can share the secret of his youth with us

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada brings his green company to the red carpet

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff and fashion designer Anna Singh pose together

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Padmini Kolhapure exudes grace and elegance at the event

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Armaan Malik charms the paps with his windmill-inspired printed shirt

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Neil Nitin Mukesh attends the premiere with wife Rukmini Sahay

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran graced the premiere in a classic white shirt paired with a metallic skirt

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Avantika Dassani shines in a purple wrap dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tanisha Santoshi keeps it simple in classic white and denims combo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Farrey actor Alizeh Agnihotri attends the premiere with parents Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Iulia Vantur strikes a classic statement in an all-black ensemble

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Host and actor Vishal Malhotra was spotted in public after a long time

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra ditches casuals for a statement club shirt

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producer and TIPS head Kumar Taurani was also spotted at the premiere

Photos by Varinder Chawla

