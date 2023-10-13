 WATCH: Uorfi Javed Gets TROLLED For Teaming Up With Raj Kundra Days After Calling Him 'Porn King'
Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has confirmed the film on his life, titled UT69.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
WATCH: Uorfi Javed Gets TROLLED For Teaming Up With Raj Kundra Days After Calling Him 'Porn King' | Photo Via Instagram

 Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, recently revealed that a film on his life titled UT69 will be unveiled soon. It is slated to release later this year, on November 3, 2023.

Now, ahead of UT69's release, Raj collaborated with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion choices. The two appeared in matching masks and outfits, sparking interest about what was going to come ahead.

Uorfi captioned the video, "Yeh tho sirf trailer hai’…." Raj, on the other hand, commented, "Sometimes it nice to play and not be played."

Check it out:

After Uorfi and Raj's video was shared on social media, the Bigg Boss fame was trolled by netizens as a few days ago, she lashed out at Kundra and called him a 'porn king' on her Instagram story.

At Raj's first stand-up comedy show, he took a dig at Uorfi's dressing sense. Soon after, Uorfi shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king.”

A user commented, "Huh?So the story you posted about him the other day and calling him p*rn king was a part of marketing too??" While another user added, "2 din phle ladai ho rahi thi ab video banaa re he sath me Kya Kya krte he log." A third one wrote, "Kuch din pehle to story dal rhi thi ladai ki or ab sath me video wahh."

Meanwhile, UT69 will also mark Raj's acting debut and it will be based on his time in Arthur Road Jail after he was arrested in 2021 in connection with a pornographic content production and distribution case.

