Uorfi Javed Calls Raj Kundra 'Porn King', SLAMS Him For Commenting On Her Dressing Sense (WATCH)

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed slammed Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and called him 'porn king'. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant lashed out at him for commenting on her dressing sense.

For those unversed, Raj gave a glimpse of his stand-up comedy act on his official Instagram account on Friday. He shared a short video in which he is seen joking about his life after being accused in porn film case. The businessman was arrested in July 2021 on charges related to the alleged production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile apps. He was granted bail after two months.

In one of the videos shared by him on Instagram, Raj talks about how the media cares about what he wears and what 'Uorfi doesn’t wear'. "The STAND UP Continues….. #UorfiJaved #Maskman," Raj captioned the post.

However, this joke came across as sleazy to Uorfi, who has always advocated for freedom of fashion choices and body positivity. She took to her Instagram story and reposted the reel with the caption, "Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king."

Uorfi’s reaction reflected the irony she sees in his joke, as he was charged for involvement in the creation of pornographic content.

Uorfi's response to Raj comes as a surprise as it was only on Thursday (October 5) that the actress was spotted outside the businessman's Mumbai residence. Several media reports also suggested that Uorfi met Raj.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.

