Uorfi Javed Admits She Capitalises On Her Sexualisation: 'Filmmakers Have Been Doing It For Ages'

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently admitted that she capitalises on her sexualisation, however, she added that it is not something new as filmmakers have been doing the same for ages.

Uorfi, who was a guest speaker at India Today Conclave in Mumbai, said, "We never blame men and say your gaze is wrong, but it’s always me who’s blamed. I admit I am capitalising on my sexualisation, but it is not something new. Movies and directors have been doing it for ages."

She reportedly added, "The point is that they sexualise women in their movies, yet it is women who bear the backlash while the directors and the producers are making money. I wanted to take charge and sexualise myself and make my own money."

The fashionista said she is still struggling in Mumbai but added that her life here is much better than her days in Lucknow. "I might have been broke here but, I have freedom. When I ran away from home, I decided that I will be in charge of my destiny and that is what kept me going. I did not let my father or my brother decide my fate on behalf of me," she stated.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of several shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. According to several media reports, the young actress will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.