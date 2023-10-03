Uorfi Javed Secretly Engaged? Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her unique and bold fashion choices. She is constantly in news for various reasons and once again, the TV actress has grabbed the attention of her fans and followers. On Tuesday (October 3), a couple of photos went viral on social media in which she is seen performing a puja.

The photos have sparked quite a big question! Is Uorfi Javed now rokafied? The pictures were first shared by Uorfi's younger sister Urusa Javed on Instagram.

In the visuals, Uorfi is seen performing a puja with a mystery man in front of a havan kund. A pandit is also seen with them. The actress is seen wearing a blue traditional outfit. However, Uorfi is yet to react to the photos or confirm the news.

Take a look at the photos here:

A few days back, Uorfi visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings.

Uorfi Javed often grabs eyeballs because of her out-of-the-box sartorial choices and bold statements on various issues. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah' among others.

In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. According to several media reports, the young actress will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

