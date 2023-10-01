WATCH: Uorfi Javed Flaunts Bruised Eye After Fillers Procedure, Says 'Sexy Lag Raha Hai'

Uorfi Javed Flaunts Bruised Eye After Fillers Procedure | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed, who often makes headlines for her bold and unconventional sense of fashion, was spotted in Mumbai on September 30. Once again, Uorfi made heads turns with her bold outfit, however, what caught everyone's attention was her bruised eye.

Netizens were startled to see pictures and videos of Uorfi. The fashionista later explained that the bruise was from a fillers procedure she had done. While many people choose to hide bruises and other marks on their skin, Uorfi said chose to show her bruise instead.

In one of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Uorfi is heard saying, "Maine filler karaya and I tried to hit the bruises with makeup but it wasn't happening. So I thought of flaunting it instead of hiding."

When a pap praised her and said it is looking good, Uorfi replied, "Yes, sexy lag raha hai." Check out Uorfi's video here:

Uorfi Javed often grabs eyeballs because of her out-of-the-box sartorial choices and bold statements on various issues. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi's work front

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah' among others.

In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She will now design grand finale outfits for the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

According to media reports, the young actress will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

