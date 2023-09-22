Uorfi Javed Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Uorfi Javed arrived Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed stunned in a ethnic pastel pink suit.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed was seen posing as she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on the 4th day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed was also seen doing aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed has gained massive popularity with her fashion choices.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla