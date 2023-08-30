‘Pagal Hai Kya Tu?’: Uorfi Javed’s Bold ‘Toy Car’ Outfit Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled By Netizens

Uorfi Javed, the social media sensation known for her bizarre fashion choices & bold nature, has once again left the world in awe.

In a recent video that's breaking the internet, she unveiled an ensemble crafted entirely from ‘Hot Wheels’ toy cars, wanting to prove that creativity knows no bounds when it comes to fashion.

UORFI JAVED FLAUNTS HER 'HOT WHEELS' TOY CAR OUTFIT

With an air of audacity, Uorfi Javed proudly donned this eccentric outfit, using colourful toy cars to cover her modesty while pairing them with casual blue sweatpants.

Keeping her hair elegantly gathered into a bun and her makeup radiating confidence, she effortlessly flaunted the bold ensemble while sipping her coffee and interacting with a toy car, all set to the rhythm of AP Dhillon's track "With You."

NETIZENS TROLL THE BIGG BOSS OTT STAR

After she dropped the video on her Instagram handle, social media sphere erupted with contrasting reactions with majority of users mocking & tolling her weird look.

A user said, “Pagal hai kya Tu hai rakshabandhan ke din To kuchh achcha pahan leti.”

Another user wrote, “Are Puri India ki sabse badhi namuni hai yar.. koi isko Yogi ji se milau sidha Pakistan bhejdege.”

A third user joked, “Mere bacche ki cars wapas karo wo ro raha h 😝”

Beyond the eccentric fashion choice, the former Splitsvilla contestant is making waves in the industry with her Bollywood debut in "Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2." Backed by the visionary Ekta Kapoor and under the direction of Dibakar Banerjee, Uorfi recently graced the set to shoot the film's title track.