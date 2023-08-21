Uorfi Javed Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'Mumbai Director Asked Me To Act Like His Lover, Hug Him'

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently made some shocking revelations about the time when she first arrived in Mumbai and gave several auditions to land a role in shows and films. She shared a horrific casting couch experience when a director had asked her to act like his lover and get close to him.

Uorfi has been in showbiz for quite some time now, and today, she has earned a name for herself.

However, her journey has not been a cakewalk, and earlier too, she has spoken about her casting couch experiences to warn young girls against falling prey to such predators.

Uorfi recalls casting couch experience

During a recent interaction, Uorfi recalled her disturbing experience when a director from Mumbai had called her to his house for an audition.

She revealed that when they met, he asked her to act like 'his love'. "Come close to me and hug me," he said. Uorfi, added that instead of saying no, she hugged him hesitantly and informed that she was leaving.

The actress also shared that there was no camera set-up in the room, and when she asked him about it, he pointed at his head and said, "This is my camera".

Uorfi's latest projects

On the work front, Uorfi is all set to be a part of Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', which also stars Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

A few days ago, Uorfi was seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she herself shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 1.

Besides, she has also been a part of several daily soaps including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', and 'Bepannaah'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)