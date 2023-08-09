Uorfi Javed Shares Old Video Of Her Audition In Mumbai, Deletes It Later (WATCH)

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed surprised her followers by sharing an old video from her audition in Mumbai. The fashionista looks unrecognisable in the video which she posted on her official Instagram account on Wednesday (August 9).

Uorfi, who is from Lucknow, also revealed that the clip was from one of her auditions during her initial days in Mumbai. She is seen wearing a beige top in the video.

"This was literally my 3-4th audition ! First week oh Mumbai (sic)," she captioned her post. However, minutes after posting the video, Uorfi deleted it from her official Instagram account.

Uorfi Javed often grabs eyeballs because of her out-of-the-box sartorial choices and bold statements on various issues. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi's work front

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah' among others.

In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She will now design grand finale outfits for the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

According to media reports, the young actress will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

