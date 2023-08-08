'Chor Bazar Ka Batman’: Uorfi Javed Trolled For Her Semi-Naked Look Hiding Face With Leather Jacket

Uorfi Javed has once again captured the limelight, flaunting her unapologetically bold and unconventional fashion choices that never fail to spark a conversation.

Uorfi's weird fashion experiments have consistently drawn both praise and criticism, showcasing her fearless approach to style.

The social media star has consistently brought something new and unexpected to the table with each of her appearances. Despite facing harsh trolling for her audacious ensembles, Uorfi remains resolute in her determination to remain true to her unique fashion sensibilities.

In a recent eye-catching display, Uorfi Javed shocked the internet by stepping out in a semi-naked bold look.

UORFI JAVED GOES SEMI-NAKED

The social media personality shared a video where she daringly wore only black underwear, leaving her lower body exposed.

What truly grabbed attention was her choice to cover her shoulders, arms, and face with a leather jacket.

Striding confidently in black heels, Uorfi strategically used her hands to preserve her modesty while draping the jacket over her upper body. The ensemble was completed with black shades, exuding an air of mystery. The video's caption, "Guess who," only added to the intrigue.

GETS MERCILESSLY TROLLED BY NETIZENS

However, Uorfi's audacious choice of attire didn't sit well with everyone. Netizens took to the comment section to express their candid opinions, criticizing her bold fashion statement.

While some users jokingly hailed her as the "new superhero in town" and the "Chor Bazar ka Batman," others were more scathing in their comments.

The outfit's asymmetry drew criticism, with one user remarking, "It's not fashion; it's cringe. This is not the etiquette and culture we want." Another quipped, "Jo cover karna chahiye woh toh kiya nahi, aur jo open rakhna chahiye woh hi cover kar liya... Wah."

UORFI TO DESIGN BB OTT 2 OUTFITS?

For those unfamiliar with Uorfi Javed's journey, she gained recognition as a contestant on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Her recent return to Season 2 of the show has not gone unnoticed, as she continues to entertain contestants with her vibrant personality.

Reportedly, Uorfi is set to design the finale outfits for finalists Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and others, showcasing her influence in the fashion realm.