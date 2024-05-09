Paashbalish OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Paashbalish trailer

Bengali series Paashbalish stars Ishaa Saha, Riashi Kuashik and Sourav Das in the lead roles. It is a blend of love, drama, remorse, cheating and more. It is all set to release on an OTT platform in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Paashbalish

The Bengali drama series is slated to release on May 10. The show will be available to watch on ZEE5.

Plot

Paashbalish delves into the poignant tale of two childhood friends, Mampi and Babla, who were separated in Bangladesh and now live in remembrance of each other. After many years, a miraculous reunion occurs, raising questions about their identities and the life they once knew. Will they be able to reclaim their lost past in Bangladesh?

Ishaa Saha talks about her role in Paashbalish

In a press release, Ishaa Saha, who is playing the role of Anchal, shared some insights about her character. "Bringing Anchal's character to life has been amazing. I resonate deeply with her multifaceted persona as she is daring, sensitive and independent. In the show, she is a journalism topper from Calcutta University, and has returned to her native town to work for her community," she said.

All about the cast

The cast includes Ishaa Saha as Anchal, Sourav Das as Swadeshand and Suhatro Mukherjee as Chandu. The shows has been directed by Korok Murmu and produced by Mahabahu Motion Pictures.