8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Film

8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Starrer | A still from 8 AM Metro trailer

8 AM Metro stars Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. It is based on Malladi Venkata Krishna Murthy's novel Andamina Jeevitam. The film was released in theatres on May 19, 2023 and will stream digitally in May 2024.

Release date and platform of 8 AM Metro

The film is slated to release on May 10, 2024 and ZEE5 has already acquired the streaming rights. 8 AM Metro is directed by Raj Rachakonda, who is also known for the award-winning Telugu film Mallesham.

Gulshan Devaiah shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle and captioned, "Yeh kahaani hai doh anjaan logon ki jo rojmarra ke safar mein bann gaye pakke dost!"

Plot

Step into the life of Iravati, a housewife seeking solace from her monotonous routine. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets someone during her daily commute on the Metro at 8 in the morning. Will this encounter change her life forever, or will she choose to walk away?

Cast and production

The film features Gulshan Devaiah as Preetam, Saiyami Kher as Iravati, Umesh Kamat as Umesh, Kalpika Ganesh as Mridula, Dheer Charan Srivastav as Iqbal, Nimisha Nair as Riya, Madhu Swaminath as Jaya, Jay Jha as Partho, Saurabh Dixit as Ira's Father, among others.

It is produced by Kishore Ganji and Raj Rachakonda under Studio 99. The cinematography was done by Sunny Kurapati, and Anil Aalayam did the editing while Mark K Robin composed the music.

The film's poetry is written by the poet Gulzar. He had also unveiled the film's poster and promoted the movie before its theatrical release.