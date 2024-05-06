Aavesham OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Film

Aavesham stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The action-comedy drama was initially planned to release on the occasion of the Onam festival on August 25, 2023, but got delayed due to some reason and premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

The film received a good response from critics and audiences and is now set to stream on digital platforms.

Release date and platform of Aavesham

Aavesham is slated to drop on OTT on May 9, 2024. If you have missed seeing it in theatres, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The movie centres around Fahadh Fasil, who portrays the character of Ranga. He becomes acquainted with three students who travel to Bangalore to pursue their studies. Once they join an engineering college, they become embroiled in a conflict with a gang of students. When they realise the severity of their situation, they seek the assistance of a local gang leader named Ranga.

Cast

Along with Fahadh Faasil as Ranga, the film also features Mithun Jai Shankar as Bibi, Hipzster as Aju, Roshan Shahnavaz as Shanthan, Sajin Gopu as Ambaan, Midhutty as Kutty, and Krishna Kumar as Nanjappa. Pramod Veliyanad is playing the role of Ranga's cousin, Pooja Mohanraj plays Deepa, and Neeraja Rajendran and Ashish Vidyarthi have cameo appearances.

About Aavesham

The action-drama is produced by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Sushin Shyam composed the music and Vivek Harshan has edited the film. The cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir and it has a collection of Rs 140 crores at the box office.

Aavesham was made under a budget of Rs 30 crore and after an impressive collection at the box office, the makers of the film are anticipating a good response on OTT.