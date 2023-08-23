 Uorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard Case’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard Case’

Uorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard Case’

Uorfi, never one to miss a chance to add her own touch of wit, took to her Instagram stories to share a snap from Adil's press conference.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has opened up on the unstoppable feud between Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani.

Known for her bold fashion sense and fearless individuality, Uorfi is no stranger to speaking her mind & here she has again managed to grab eyeballs with her statement.

While Rakhi was living a chilled lifestyle these days, it seems like there is an end to her 'good days' after the recent headlines about her unveiled her newest controversy.

Adil Khan Durrani, her former husband, held a press conference recently, unleashing a barrage of shocking claims about the actress.

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant's Close Friend Files Police Complaint Against Actress: 'She Threatened Me When Adil...'
article-image

UORFI'S HUMOROUS TAKE ON RAKHI-ADIL FEUD

Uorfi, never one to miss a chance to add her own touch of wit, took to her Instagram stories to share a snap from Adil's press conference. With a dash of humour, she captioned it, "I think I downloaded the wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard case."

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant Says Ex-Husband Adil Khan Sold Her Nude Videos For ₹47 Lakh: 'He Was Raping Me'
article-image

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

The Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani saga began earlier this year, when Rakhi made her marital status public, revealing images from their once-intimate wedding ceremony.

Accusations flew as she pointed fingers at Adil, alleging domestic violence, suspected infidelity, and lodging a formal complaint against him.

Adil spent 5 months behind bars in Mysuru jail before finally securing his release on bail. In a press conference, he presented his side, countering Rakhi's claims, and even alleging false accusations and physical assault against her.

Rakhi, never one to be silenced, held her own press conference, accusing Adil of causing her miscarriage, labelling him a murderer, and making shocking allegations that he had sold explicit videos of her in Dubai.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Adil Khan Durrani Says, ‘Filmmakers Refused To Launch Me Because Of Rakhi...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Celebs Cheer For ISRO's Moon Mission

Uorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber...

Uorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber...

WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth Whopping ₹3.50 Crore

WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth Whopping ₹3.50 Crore

BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group

BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group

Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This...

Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This...