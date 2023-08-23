Rakhi Sawant's Close Friend Files Police Complaint Against Actress: 'She Threatened Me When Adil...'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant, who is often called 'entertainment queen', has been embroiled in an ugly legal battle and public spat with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Amid the controversy, we have now learned that Rakhi's best friend Rajshree has also filed a police complaint against her.

On Wednesday (August 23), Rakhi said that she was shocked to know about the police complaint against her. The Main Hoon Na actress told celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, "She always stood besides me in my worst times. Even I stood by her during her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I'm shocked. I don't know what's going on in my life."

On the other hand, Rajshree said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzo.

On August 22, Rakhi had organised a press conference in Mumbai to reveal her side of the story amid her ugly fight with Adil. Since the last few days, Rakhi and Adil are levelling serious and shocking allegations against each other.

During the press conference, Rakhi claimed that Adil harassed her by recording her nude videos to sell them in Dubai. She also stated that she saw him having sex with men and women. The actress also claimed that Adil tried to hit her and kill her on various occasions and accused him of raping his Iranian girlfriend for several months.

On the other hand, Adil, who was in jail after Rakhi had filed a police complaint against him, reportedly claimed that the actress paid Rs 3 lakh to people for charging rape allegations against him.

For those unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022. However, Rakhi filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)