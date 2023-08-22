FPJ Exclusive: Adil Khan Durrani Says, ‘Filmmakers Refused To Launch Me Because Of Rakhi Sawant’ |

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durani’s marriage has gone kaput. Adil is out on bail, he spoke exclusively to The Free Press Journal giving out his side of the story –on their relationship, and experience in jail.

Excerpts:

You have been vocal stating you didn't know anything about Rakhi but she is a known face all over. How can you not know anything about her?

I come from a very small place Kurg. I know a lot about the South Indian industry. I am not close to Bollywood. Definitively, I knew About Rakhi- she is controversial, entertainment but somewhere when she was readily converting to the Islamic religion that is a big thing. Because of this, a trust kind of feeling seeped into me. As she had requested innumerable chances from me to be with her. As a woman and the way she expressed her feeling I felt she is being sincere. Therefore, I decided to give her a chance. She on her own will decided to convert to Islam. I was confident now she will never make any mistakes. But I didn't have an iota of doubt that she just wants to play with everyone's emotions. Also, initially, I never imagined that marriage is just a business to her.

Basically, you got into a relationship with Rakhi to be able to make it up in this glitz and glamour world?

Let me update you about myself. I have my own production house called, Adil Productions in Mumbai. Rakhi was just the partner of the production house. The investor was solely me. After coming to the industry and falling in love, I did get two projects. But those projects went on hold as I was jailed. It was a good production house which I shall talk about at a later stage. I’m thankful they waited patiently for me, as they believed in me. They are all standing with me and wish to start those projects but I have asked for some time from them. I am not allowed to reveal anything.

So you didn’t get married to Rakhi to gain name and fame?

Rakhi kahan se mujhe film industry mein kam dilwayegi. Haan agar … if I had to get launched in films, I could simply invest in any big production house. My parents are capable to invest money if I had an interest, I would have not joined my family business. I could have convinced my parents and they would have unhesitatingly launched me to fulfil it. I could have not got launched because of Rakhi. There were makers who wanted to pitch me but finally, when they came to know I'm in a relationship with Rakhi they would simply say, ‘No, we can't launch him because of Rakhi'...yeh bahut gand karegi.'

Living with Rakhi what have you learned about her personality?

I can't point out any single Maharashtrian woman who can be compared to Rakhi. I know a few who are really good women. But I don’t know...yeh Rakhi Sawant kaun se breed se paida ho gayi hai. I will have to check this. Her mother was a loveable lady she loved me hugely. I had a very good time with her. I would meet her every week. She would celebrate my birthday and we also enjoyed Christmas celebrations. She would always request me not to leave Rakhi. Somewhere, she knew that Rakhi might do something unfavourable. After all this is over I will visit her grave and spend some time with her.

How was your experience in jail?

It was a worse experience. I only pray even my enemy should never experience it. Rakhi is also my enemy but still, I will never wish her to go to jail. I can never give her gaalis [cuss words] but I hail from a cultural background so I can never use abusive language for her. Getting inside the jail is like a big, “Coma”, I felt as though life has come to a standstill. You’re checked without a single cloth on your body when you enter. If you are hungry you don’t get food to eat. You get food only once a day. You remain hungry. If someone is thrashed if they commit any mistake you watch that and get fearful. For the first three days, I couldn't sleep even for a single moment. While coming out it’s like you are in heaven. It’s a wonderful feeling. Finally, you are going out. I was confident because I have not done anything wrong.

How big was the room in the jail, and how many people were sharing it?

People outside are under the impression that celebrities get VVIP treatment. Celebrities are not allowed to move about outside in the compound freely, like the common man, as they have life threats. They are not allowed to have outside food. They have to eat jail food only. They are under tight security. It's hell for celebrities in jail. They don't get to enjoy any facilities. I had nobody in my cell. I was all alone. Imagine you are in one small room you have no newspaper, no TV you just keep staring at the wall.

What are your future plans now?

I will first complete the projects that have started. I’m thankful to those who have invested in my projects. I’m not allowed to reveal it now. We have finished 45%of the shoot. Also if I disclose anything Rakhi might create some problems for them

Legally what is your future course of action?

My legal team is going to take legal action needs some time. I’m taking legal action against her that’s for sure. I’m not allowed to disclose anything. As I don't want anybody to be alert.

Any message

I’m innocent Rakhi ke jaal mein dusre ladke na pade. Please don’t give her false stories any media mileage. No one should face what I have faced.

