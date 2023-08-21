Adil Khan Durrani Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Rakhi Sawant, Says 'Women Like Her Are Dangerous’

Adil Khan Durrani, the former husband actress Rakhi Sawant, has stepped into the spotlight to share his side of the story, countering a series of grave accusations that had led to his arrest.

As we all knw, Rakhi had accused Adil of various offences, but now he's speaking up, leaving no stone unturned.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Adil Khan Durrani spoke about his side of the story, levelling up some serious allegations against Rakhi Sawant.

He stated, "Women like her are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything & our constitution has been protecting women in such a way that even if they scream 'rape', we will be arrested.

ADIL CLAIMS RAKHI CHEATED ON HIM WITH RITESH

Adil questioned Rakhi's honesty about her past relationships. He produced documents claiming that Rakhi had concealed her previous marriage to Ritesh, alleging that she never obtained a divorce before marrying him.

Adil also shed light on the tumultuous nature of their marriage, divulging that Rakhi had maintained contact with her ex during their time together. He revealed about her messages to Ritesh hinting at secret meetings, even during the supposed UK work tour that Rakhi had informed him about.

LIED ABOUT THEIR AGE GAP, PHYSICALLY ABUSED HIM

He went on to present a video recording, showcasing bruises on his body, reversing Rakhi's claim of physical abuse to her.

The revelations didn't stop there. Adil dismantled the age narrative, asserting that he was in fact much younger than Rakhi, contrary to her earlier claims.

Adil confessed to lavishing Rakhi with extravagant gifts, spending an astounding ₹2.8 crore on a Dubai flat, a BMW, jewelry, and even cosmetic surgeries. In contrast, Rakhi accused him of a shocking ₹1.5 crore withdrawal from her account without her knowledge, branding it as deceitful.

FAKED RAPE CASE

Adil brought to light Rakhi's alleged attempt to frame him by falsely implicating him in a rape case. He vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing that he had endured both legal and personal turmoil as a result of Rakhi's actions.

Adil is poised to fight back with legal action, vowing to seek justice against the accusations that have tarnished his reputation. He expressed his determination to prevent another man from falling into Rakhi's alleged web of deceit, calling statements made by actress Sherlyn Chopra against Rakhi 'true'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)