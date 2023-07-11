 Video: Rakhi Sawant 'Wasting Tomatoes' Amid Surge In Price Irks Netizens
Rakhi can be seen planting tomatoes by using the vegetable as a whole instead of just seeds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Unfavourable weather conditions, including heavy rains in certain growing regions and above-average temperatures last month, have significantly impacted tomato production, leading to a fivefold price increase this year. While tomatoes typically become expensive during the lean production months of June and July, the impact this year has been particularly pronounced.

Many attributed the sharp rise in vegetable prices to the prevailing heatwave in key tomato-growing areas, as well as heavy rains, leading to a disruption in supply chains. Tomatoes also have a relatively lower shelf life, which is also believed to be having a bearing on their prices.

Amid all the hullabaloo to the extent of tomatoes getting stolen, controversial personality and reality television star Rakhi Sawant has drawn ire for “wasting tomatoes”.

In a video shared on social media, Rakhi can be seen planting tomatoes by using the vegetable as a whole instead of just seeds.

One user wrote, “Is she mad or what People are tensed about rates and food availability and she is wasting the food just for footage.”

“Itne tamatar waste mat karo seed lagate uska bas,” added another.

Last month, Rakhi made headlines after the Bombay High Court quashed the FIR and chargesheet which was registered in 2006 against singer Mika Singh for allegedly kissing Sawant forcibly.

The FIR and chargesheet have been quashed with Rakhi Sawant's consent. High Court ordered quashing the FIR after Rakhi's lawyer didn't oppose the plea.

The FIR was registered after Mika was accused of allegedly grabbing and forcibly kissing Rakhi at a party at a restaurant in the Mumbai suburbs. Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mika, in April this year, moved the High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

The High Court perused the affidavit submitted by Rakhi which stated that she and Mika had amicably resolved their differences.

