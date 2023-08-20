 Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Finally Breaks Silence, Says 'She Framed Me'
Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Finally Breaks Silence, Says 'She Framed Me'

He has planned to elucidate his version of events during a press conference to be held soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

Adil Khan Durrani, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant has finally came out to face the media spotlight once again. Caught on camera by paps on Sunday in Mumbai, Adil engaged in a candid exchange, shedding light on his side of the story.

Addressing the allegations that have recently shrouded his personal life, Adil Khan Durrani didn't mince words.

article-image

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Talking to ETimes, he claimed that he had been unjustly "framed" by Rakhi Sawant and her close people. In his own words, Adil revealed, "I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything... I will do a press conference in a few days... how I have to pay the crores or I will be receiving them."

As the rumours continue to swirl, questions arose about whether Adil would cross paths with Rakhi once again. His response was succinct – he planned to elucidate his version of events during an upcoming press conference. Unlike Rakhi, who has been vocal on various platforms, Adil seemed intent on presenting his side of the story in a more formal setting.

article-image

RAKHI'S ACCUSATIONS ON ADIL

The string of allegations that Rakhi Sawant has directed at Adil Khan Durrani ranges from accusations of infidelity and theft to more serious claims of assault, harassment for dowry, and even threats of acid attacks. The fallout between the former couple has always captured the public's attention.

According to a police official, the drama escalated when Adil allegedly withdrew over ₹1.5 crore from a joint business account shared with Rakhi without her knowledge.

These funds were purportedly used to purchase a car. Rakhi's accusations of physical and emotional abuse further heightened the intensity of their conflict.

article-image
