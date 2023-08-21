Adil Khan Durrani Reveals Rakhi Sawant Hit Him On Several Occasions: 'She Threatened To Ruin My Life' |

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news ever since she spoke about her troubled marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. He was lodged in Mysuru jail after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, accusing him of fraud and cheating. Now, after his release from jail earlier today, Adil held a press conference to share his side of the story and made some shocking revelations about her.

He revealed that Rakhi was cheating on him with her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh. As per a report in ETimes, Adil said that he was introduced to Rakhi via a mutual friend in 2021 and later they exchanged phone numbers and started talking. He stated that he was not aware of her past apart from his marriage to Ritesh Singh, which later ended in divorce.

Adil said that he and Rakhi got married according to Islamic rituals on May 29th last year, after a few months of courtship, which was later followed by official registration on July 2, 2022. He revealed that after Rakhi returned from an event in London, he discovered that she was in touch with Ritesh, and when he asked her about it, she accused him of infidelity in the media.

Later, when he agreed to divorce Rakhi, she put forth a condition stating that he would have to provide all the evidence he had about her and Ritesh. He also revealed that Rakhi influenced the Iranian woman to file a complaint against him. "She is someone I helped financially. I must have spent over Rs 31 lakh on her studies and even sent money to her mother in Iran for her cancer treatment. She was a close friend and I made Rakhi meet her twice," he said.

He also denied the rape claims against him and said, "I have come to know that she (Rakhi) gave her (Iranian woman) Rs 3 lakh and promised to divide the Rs 25 lakh she gets from me for withdrawing all charges and making her a star in Bollywood."

Adil said that he has now decided to fight Rakhi for wrongly accusing him and will file a defamation case against her. He also shared that he never shouted or raised his hand at her; in fact, she hit him on several occasions, and he also has proof of it.

"She claims to have invested Rs 1.5 crore in my automobile business, out of which Rs 41 lakh has been repaid. I also invested in her dance academy, and production house, bought her a flat in Dubai, cleared her loan of Rs 24.50 lakh for a flat in Goregaon, and bought her expensive gifts. After settling everything, she is liable to pay me Rs 91 lakh," concluded Adil.