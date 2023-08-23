Rakhi Sawant Says Ex-Husband Adil Khan Sold Her Nude Videos For ₹47 Lakh: 'He Was Raping Me'

Actress and social media sensation Rakhi Sawant is currently embroiled in an ugly public spat with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, and she has now made some shocking claims against him. She accused him of domestic violence and sexual harassment and said that he recorded his nude videos and sold them in Dubai.

Rakhi told the media on Tuesday that Adil also had extramarital relationships and that she saw him have sexual relations with not just women, but men too.

She also stated that he assaulted her and she did not know what to do as her public image was at stake due to the nude videos.

Rakhi accuses Adil of selling her nudes

Rakhi claimed that Adil would record her while she would be in the washroom, and there were multiple videos like that. She went on to claim that he sold those videos in Dubai for a staggering Rs 47 lakh.

"Mera full body nude dikh raha hai. I was quiet. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house," Rakhi stated.

She went on to say that she was scared the nude videos would go viral. "Kya karu main? Zeher khau? Suicide kar lu? Kaha jau?" she said.

She added that she is not just any other woman and that she is a celebrity from India, a brand in herself, and she was worried thinking how would she show her face to the world.

Rakhi-Adil's ugly battle

Rakhi and Adil got married in 2022, but within a year, the former filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence and sexual harassment. Adil was then lodged in jail for 22 days, before being granted bail.

He recently held a press conference wherein he stated that Rakhi paid Rs 3 lakh to people to charge rape allegations against him.

Rakhi, on the other hand, claimed that he tried to kill her in Dubai, and also said that Adil had an Iranian girlfriend, whom he raped for six months.

She also said that Iranian woman did not know Adil was married to her.

