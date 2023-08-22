Rakhi Sawant's Shocking Allegations Against Adil Durrani: 'He Had Sex With Women & Men, Tried To Kill Me' (WATCH)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant levelled shocking allegations against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani in a press conference on Tuesday (August 22) after he claimed that the actress 'physically assaulted' him.

For the unversed, Adil was in jail after Rakhi had filed a police complaint against him. However, after coming out of prison, Adil reportedly claimed that Rakhi paid Rs 3 lakh to people for charging rape allegations against him.

During the PC in Mumbai, Rakhi said that Adil was in jail for 22 days for allegedly raping his Iranian girlfriend. She also accused him of 'hitting' and 'torturing' her.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rakhi is heard saying, "I have seen him having sex with other women and even men. I have seen it. He tried to kill me in Dubai and here. I have not given Rs 3 lakh to anyone. His Iranian girlfriend was with him for 5 years and he raped her for six months. His girlfriend didn't know that he married me. He lied to her and me. So I have not given money to anyone."

Rakhi also said that Adil wanted to be famous and be a part of Ektaa Kapoor's TV shows. She added that he just used her to get media attention.

Rakhi's marital dispute with Adil made headlines for all the wrong reasons. They were mired in a judicial case in March 2023 and the Main Hoon Na actress against Adil, after accusing him of cheating and domestic violence. She had also revealed that Adil had conned her and taken Rs 1.5 crore from her which he never returned.

Earlier, Rakhi had also said that Adil recorded and sold her nude videos to strangers. However, Adil had denied all the allegations.