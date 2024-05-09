Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Goat Life OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast | A still from Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life trailer

Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, became a huge success after its theatrical release on March 28, 2024. It became the third-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Now, after its immense success on the big screen, the film is all set for its OTT release in May, 2024.

When and where to watch Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life?

The film is scheduled to release on May 10, 2024. The audience can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video. The film received overwhelming responses not only in India but from across the world as it grossed Rs 155 crore. It was reportedly made under a budget of Rs 82 crore.

Plot

The true incident-based film narrates the life of an ordinary man named Najeeb Muhammed, who reaches Saudi Arabia with his friend Hakim in search of a better life. However, things become difficult when he could not meet his friend Hakim who also gets separated in the desert, however, after one year of struggle, he finally finds his friends who helps him to discover a way out of the desert.

However, when he tries to flee from the desert, Hakim dies and once again, he becomes all alone. The film then shows what he does after that and how he returns home.

Cast and production

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, KR Gokul, Akef Najem, Baburaj Thiruvalla, Robin Das, Nasar Karutheni, Riki Aby and Talib Al among others. It is produced by Blessy, Stevan Adams and Jimmy Jan Louis under Alta Global Media, Visual Romance and Jet Media Productions. The music is composed by AR Rahman and the film is edited by A Sreekar Prasad.