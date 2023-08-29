Uorfi Javed Enjoys Momos, Kairi On Mumbai Streets

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed was seen enjoying a day out with her friend in Mumbai on Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen enjoying a hot plate of momos at a local street food joint

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She wore a black tube kurta and paired with black and golden patiala pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Uorfi and her friend were all smiles as the paps clicked them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Uorfi was also seen having some fun with the paps while she enjoyed her momos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The paps pulled the actress' legs as she was seen hogging on the piping hot momos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She even exclaimed that the momos were spicy yet delicious

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Later, she was also spotted enjoying some kairi (raw mango) from a street vendor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Looks like Uorfi and her friend were on a food trail across the city!

Photo by Varinder Chawla

