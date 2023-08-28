Pregnant Swara Bhasker Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Stunning Maternity Shoot: See PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Actress Swara Bhasker recently shared some mushy photos with hubby Fahad Ahmad, flaunting her baby bump in the maternity photo shoot.
The actress took to share the stunning photos that captured the beauty of her journey with Fahad in picturesque locations, showcasing both colored and monochrome shots.
In her heartfelt captions, Swara expressed her gratitude for unexpected blessings that have led her on a path of self-discovery and togetherness with Fahad.
Swara had previously announced her pregnancy on social media with a heartfelt post.
The captions also hinted at the expected arrival of the baby around October this year.
Swara Bhasker's personal life made waves after she tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad, who belongs to the Samajwadi Party.
The actress has been a part of B-town since 2009 and has starred in hit movies such as Guzaarish, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, and Veere Di Wedding.
he was last seen in the 2022 movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which unfortunately didn't resonate with audiences. She's now geared up for a unique challenge in the movie Mrs. Falani, where she will portray nine distinct characters.
Thanks For Reading!