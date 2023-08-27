KGF 2's Yash & Wife Radhika Pandit's Varamahalakshmi Puja With Family; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
KGF 2 Actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit, the beloved power couple of the South Indian film industry, delighted fans with an Instagram post that unveiled their vibrant Varamahalakshmi puja festivities.
The couple, along with their adorable children Ayra and Yatharv, donned resplendent ethnic attire, embracing the spirit of the occasion with beaming smiles.
Accompanying the picturesque snapshots, Yash and Radhika shared a heartfelt caption, expressing their well-wishes for their followers, hoping the divine festival would bestow happiness, health, and prosperity on all.
Pictures from the celebration showcased Yash and Radhika's home adorned with fragrant flowers and a graceful idol of Goddess Lakshmi, invoking a sense of spiritual reverence.
Varamahalakshmi Puja, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, embodies prayers for abundance and prosperity.
The celebration finds the couple steeped in tradition, fostering an atmosphere of devotion.
Rewind to the past, Yash and Radhika's journey in the film world began with the 2008 Kannada movie "Moggina Manasu."
Yash, in a supporting role, and Radhika, in her debut, marked the start of a cinematic partnership that would eventually blossom into a real-life love story.
