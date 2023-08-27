Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Enjoys Sunday Quality Time With Fiance Nupur Shikhare; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan spends some ‘Quality Sunday Time’ with love of her life Nupur Shikhare.
Known for her candidness and charm, Ira has amassed a considerable following, standing out among celebrity kids.
Ira has been in a relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare for years, and the couple got engaged in 2022.
In a recent Instagram post, Ira and Nupur share a series of playful and 'lovey-dovey' pictures.
The photos capture the couple in amusing and adorable poses, showcasing their fun-loving dynamic.
Ira humorously questions the rationale behind a mid-air phone in one of the shots, sparking curiosity and smiles.
Nupur's response adds to the playfulness, referring to his phone as a "part-time drone," garnished with dancing and kiss emojis.
Nupur reciprocates Ira's sentiment by sharing cozy and affectionate snapshots on his Instagram, captioning it simply as "Sunday."
