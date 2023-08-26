BTS ARMY Prepping Up For Jungkook’s 26th Birthday: Calvin Klein Dolls, Times Square Ad & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
BTS member Jungkook's birthday on September 1 is on the horizon, and ARMY is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration.
The excitement has spilled everywhere as fans prepare to honor their beloved K-pop star.
Birthday Bus: Public transportation gets a touch of Jungkook's magic, with buses decked out in his photographs cruising around the city to mark the special day.
Cafe Themes: Cafes are getting creative, launching special themes to celebrate the birthday of the youngest BTS member.
Calvin Klein Dolls: The birthday cafe event featuring Jungkook's 'cute & adorable' doll at the photo zone is nothing short of heart-melting.
NYC Times Square: Jungkook's birthday ads illuminate the iconic Times Square in New York City, capturing the attention of passersby from August 31 to September 1.
Bangkok's Tower Tribute: The Empire Tower in Bangkok, Thailand, displays a massive LED screen advertisement, celebrating Jungkook's birthday in grand style.
Seoul's Subway Shoutout: Subway stations at Hongik University and Konkuk University in Seoul join in the festivities with cheerful Jungkook birthday advertisements.
Just ahead of his birthday, Jungkook released Seven’s refreshing remix with DJ Alesso, making a strong entry at #85 on the Melon Hot 100.
