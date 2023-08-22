BTS' V Slays In Latest Airport Style; ARMY Can't Get Enough

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
V's Arrival: On August 22 (KST), BTS's V landed at Gimpo Airport for a forthcoming overseas commitment in Japan.
Unreal Visuals: V's unmatched charm and astonishing visuals left fans and media alike in awe.
Flawless Photos: Media outlets captured flawless photos of V as he arrived at the airport, highlighting his undeniable charisma.
Teaser Talk: As V walked through the airport, a reporter mentioned watching V's teaser for "Blue," a move that caught V by surprise.
V's Adorable Reaction: Kim Taehyung's face lit up with a massive smile, reacting as though he hadn't expected the reporter to mention the teaser.
Reporter's Praise: The reporter went on to express how cool the teaser was, which only added to V's infectious smile.
Internet Buzz: The heartwarming interaction between V and the reporter quickly gained attention online, including TikTok, where fans shared their adoration.
