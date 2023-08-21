WATCH: BTS' V Gets Drunk During Live Session; Shows Off His Toned Biceps

The global sensation and beloved BTS member, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is creating waves of excitement among fans worldwide with his latest solo musical endeavours.

The artist has unleashed his enchanting melodies through the tracks 'Love Me Again' and 'Rainy Days,' both featured on his much-anticipated solo album 'Layover'.

BTS' V DRUNK DURING WEVERSE LIVE

In a recent online rendezvous, V delighted his devoted admirers by going live on Weverse, engaging in lively interactions and even offering a glimpse into his world as he savoured a glass of wine.

His charismatic presence and down-to-earth demeanor instantly captured hearts, leaving fans yearning for more.

V also spilt the beans about his upcoming appearance on Suga's show 'Suchwita', leaving the ARMY buzzing with anticipation. But that's not all; the artist took it a step further by revealing the intriguing contents of his personal bag, sharing a glimpse into his daily life.

FLAUNTS HIS BLONDE LOOK & TONED BICEPS

Fashion-forward as always, V sported an effortlessly chic look in an oversized Celine t-shirt that perfectly complemented his blonde locks. ARMY couldn’t keep calm as Taehyung shipped off his tee showcased hisTee sleeves revealing his well-defined biceps. His fashion choices continue to be a topic of admiration and inspiration for fans around the globe.

TAEHYUNG'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, as V is set to grace the stage of the prestigious 'Tiny Desk Concert' hosted by NPR Music.

This iconic event will feature V alongside other prominent artists including Kim Changwan Band, Sunwoo Jung Ah, Yoon Seok Cheol Trio, and Kwon Jin Ah. The concert promises an unforgettable musical experience, uniting diverse talents on a single platform.

BigHit Music, V's agency, recently unveiled a statement on Weverse, shedding light on the essence of the album 'Layover'.

The album, consisting of a total of six tracks, including a captivating bonus track, promises a seamless musical journey that flows harmoniously from start to finish. The agency also hinted at mesmerizing music videos for all five tracks, ensuring a visual and auditory treat for fans