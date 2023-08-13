BTS' V's 'For Us' Dedicated To Blackpink's Jennie?

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Speculation surrounds BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie Connection in Layover.
BTS member V's upcoming solo album fuels rumours of a song dedicated to BLACKPINK's Jennie
V's fans speculate on a potential track named 'For Us' dedicated to Jennie.
Leak on Twitter ignites the rumour mill, suggesting a heartfelt song about missing a loved one.
The leaked lyrics hint at emotions of longing: "Will you change your mind? I would leave everything for us."
Fans point to shared California moments amid busy schedules of Taehyung and Jennie as potential inspirations for the song.
Fans eagerly await confirmation or denial from either V or Jennie to put an end to the conjectures.
Thanks For Reading!