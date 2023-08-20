BTS V To Jungkook: Chart-Topping K-pop Soloists With Massive Spotify Followers

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
In the electrifying world of K-pop, where the music resonates across borders, Spotify has become a battleground for artists to showcase their global influence. Let's delve into the current ranks of chart-topping K-pop soloists who have amassed massive followings on the music streaming platform:
Photos From Twitter
BTS' J-Hope: BTS' J-Hope claims the throne as the most followed K-pop soloist on Spotify, boasting an incredible 15.7 million followers. His rhythmic prowess and infectious energy have truly resonated worldwide.
BTS' V: With a marginal difference in followers, BTS' V clinches the second place, captivating a massive audience with his soulful vocals and artistic finesse.
BTS' RM: Commanding the third position is BTS' charismatic leader and rapper, RM, who has magnetized 14.7 million Spotify followers with his profound verses and leadership.
BTS' Suga (Agust D): The fourth rank belongs to the multifaceted BTS rapper, Suga, known also as Agust D, boasting an astounding 12.5 million followers, a testament to his lyrical ingenuity.
BTS' Jungkook: Emerging as a musical force to be reckoned with, BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, seizes the fifth spot, with a resounding 9.2 million followers appreciating his artistry.
IU: Hailed as a queen of the K-pop industry, IU confidently ranks sixth with a staggering 8.1 million followers on Spotify, a testament to her enduring musical prowess.
BTS' Jin: The seventh place is triumphantly claimed by BTS' Jin, whose captivating vocals and charm have garnered a commendable 6.7 million devoted followers.
BTS' Jimin: In the eighth spot stands the charismatic BTS member, Jimin, captivating the hearts of 6.3 million Spotify followers with his melodious tracks.
BLACKPINK's Lisa: Securing the ninth position is BLACKPINK's versatile dancer and rapper, Lisa, boasting an admirable following of 5 million listeners eagerly enjoying her music.
MAMAMOO's Hwasa and BLACKPINK's Rosé: The countdown begins with a thrilling tie, as MAMAMOO's powerhouse Hwasa and BLACKPINK's enchanting Rosé each command an impressive 4.2 million followers on Spotify.
