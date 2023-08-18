WATCH: BTS’ V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM & Suga Unveil J-hope's ‘Jack In The Box’ Physical Album

BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and V, united to support fellow bandmate J-Hope as he unveiled the physical edition of his solo album "Jack In The Box (Hope edition)."

The group gathered to showcase the album's contents in an endearing unboxing video, which has since captivated fans worldwide.

Just recently, on Friday, the official BTS YouTube channel treated fans to individual videos featuring the members' reactions to the highly anticipated album. The charisma and excitement of the boys were palpable as they dived into the album's contents.

BTS BOYS UUVEIL J-HOPE'S ALBUM

BTS leader RM took the lead in opening the album, his eyes lighting up with genuine delight. He shared his affection for the album's = (Equal Sign) track, which he personally selected as his favourite.

As he thumbed through the lyrics book, RM sent a heartfelt shoutout to J-Hope, who is currently fulfilling his military duties. "I will keep on supporting the next steps of your career as well. I will do my best," RM expressed, fostering a sense of unity and encouragement.

Suga, in his signature laid-back style, showcased the album poster to the camera and playfully complimented J-Hope's good looks.

Meanwhile, Jimin unveiled the album's contents, passionately urging fans to shower J-Hope and his creation with love.

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, introduced the assorted versions of the captivating photocards that accompany the album, all beautifully adorned in black-and-white aesthetics. V couldn't help but admire J-Hope's photography skills, emphasizing, "No one takes photos like this (J-Hope) person." V delved deeper, explaining how the contrasting black and white elements symbolize the dual facets of the enigmatic "Arson" singer.

The youngest member of the group, Jungkook, couldn't hide his admiration for J-Hope's dedication. Jungkook was impressed by the new photoshoots for the physical album, in addition to the existing ones. He handpicked his favorite image from the photobook and even playfully mimicked J-Hope's iconic pose.

ABOUT J-HOPE'S ALBUM

"Jack In The Box" marked J-Hope's sparkling solo debut, dropping on July 15, 2022. This release was soon followed by a special physical edition, released just recently.

The exclusive package includes Lollapalooza versions of three hit tracks, namely "= (Equal Sign)," "STOP," and "Future." Notably, the album also features instrumental renditions of "Arson" and "MORE," alongside an array of fresh content tailored exclusively for his devoted fans.