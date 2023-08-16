BTS' J-hope Shares NEW Photos From Military; Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
BTS’ J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, creating eager anticipation among fans for his return to the spotlight.
Despite his military commitments, J-Hope is keeping the BTS ARMY informed about his well-being and activities.
Adding to the excitement, J-Hope took to Instagram to share several snapshots of himself donning his military uniform.
Alongside the pictures, J-Hope captioned, "I'll fight for it again," indicating his determination and commitment.
Prior to his military enlistment, J-Hope filmed an episode for Suga's show 'Suchwita,' which was recently aired. During the episode, he discussed his forthcoming projects and his album 'Jack In The Box.'
J-Hope revealed that he's working on a documentary titled 'Hope on the Street,' which will delve into his life, dance journey, and story. The documentary is set to be released in 2024.
Additionally, he disclosed plans for an OST album to accompany 'Hope on the Street,' containing six special tracks.
Recently, J-Hope attended Suga's concert in Seoul along with Jin, showcasing the tight camaraderie among the BTS members. He also shared pictures from the event.
The K-pop idolhas been keeping fans engaged by periodically sharing updates about his military journey. He previously posted a picture of himself in his military uniform, expressing his gratitude for the letters and support he's received from ARMY.
J-Hope enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023. Since then, he's been maintaining a connection with fans by providing insights into his training and experiences.
