FPJ Exclusive: From Title To Story Line, Here's Everything You Need To Know About Khushi Dubey, Abhishek Bajaj's Upcoming Show

Khushi Dubey, popularly known for her stint in Disney plus Hotstar's 'Aashiqana' is all set to make a comeback on television with Sony TV's upcoming show. The show will see Khushi and Abhishek Bajaj in the lead roles. However, not much was known about the show as of now.

Well, Free Press Journal has learnt of exclusive details on the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that the title of the show will be 'Jubilee Talkies,' and that the story of the show will revolve around a girl called Shivangi (Khushi Dubey), who will vow to save her father's talkies. In a bid to do the same, she thinks of this hero(Abhishek Bajaj), who's films in her father's theatre can prove to be a saving grace for them. She then decides to meet him and work with him. However, it is when she meets him she realises that actors are poles apart from what they are onscreen as he mistreats and humiliates her. She leaves her work and the actor then learns of Shivangi trying to save her father's theatres. He then decides to help her, but that will be too late.

Our source reveals that the show was earlier titled Bombay Talkies but the makers have now decided to change it to Jubilee Talkies. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Abhishek Bajaj has been a part of various shows and popular projects. The actor is known for his stint in shows like 'Bitti Buisnesswali,' 'Student of the year,' 'Chandigarh kare aashiqui' and more.