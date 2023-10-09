UT69: Raj Kundra Says It's Time For 'Inside' Story As He Confirms Film On His Life, Shilpa Shetty REACTS

UT69: Raj Kundra Says It's Time For 'Inside' Story As He Confirms Film On His Life, To Release On November 3rd | Photo Via Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has confirmed the film on his life, titled UT69. It is slated to release on November 3rd of this year.

Just a while back, a new video was released that left no room for speculation: Raj Kundra is the leading man in his own biopic. Filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui made an official video on Instagram. Kundra wrote, "Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theatres 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie."

Check it out:

In response, Shilpa Shetty commented, "Intezaar hai 3rd November ka #ut69."

A report in Pinkvilla states, “The film will present an account of all Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. “It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail, to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view,” the source added.

Raj was arrested on July 19, 2021, in Mumbai in connection with a pornographic content production and distribution case. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. After spending two months in Arthur jail, Raj was granted bail on September 20, 2021.

